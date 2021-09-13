checkAd

Arco Vara AS announcement on secondary public offering of shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 10:06  |  12   |   |   

Arco Vara AS (registry code 10261718) announces the secondary public offering of its shares. The offering is based on the offering document drafted by Arco Vara AS, attached to this announcement and available on the website of Arco Vara AS www.arcovara.com/en/investor-relations/. As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2.5 million and the shares to be issued represent less than 20% of the shares already traded on a regulated market, no public offering, listing or trading prospectus is drafted or published. Shares are publicly offered only in Estonia.

Up to 1,000,000 new shares are offered publicly. The proceeds from the offering, amounting up to EUR 2.25 million, are intended to be used to develop real estate projects as described in the offering document.

The offer is directed at all retail and institutional investors in Estonia. Arco Vara AS intends to apply for the new shares issued as a result of the offering to be admitted to trading on the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

Overview of the main conditions of the offering:

Offer period, during which time the shares can be subscribed, begins on 20 September 2021 at 10:00 and ends on 15 October 2021 at 16:00 (GMT+3).

The price per one share offered is EUR 2.25, from which EUR 0.7 is the nominal value of the share and EUR 1.55 the issue premium. Only integer number of shares can be subscribed for.

An investor wishing to submit a subscription order should contact the operator of its securities account opened with the Estonian Register of Securities.

Arco Vara AS has one class of shares and the shares offered belong to the same class.

IMPORTANT DATES

The below timeline specifies the most important dates related to the offering.

20 September 2021 at 10:00                                        Start of the offer period

15 October 2021 at 16:00                                             End of the offer period

18 October 2021                                                           Announcing the results of the offering

On or about 20 October 2021                                        New shares are transferred to the investors and payment for the shares

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arco Vara AS announcement on secondary public offering of shares Arco Vara AS (registry code 10261718) announces the secondary public offering of its shares. The offering is based on the offering document drafted by Arco Vara AS, attached to this announcement and available on the website of Arco Vara AS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
Cytokinetics Announces Results From REDWOOD-HCM and GALACTIC-HF Presented in Late Breaking Clinical ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...