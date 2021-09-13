Arco Vara AS announcement on secondary public offering of shares

Up to 1,000,000 new shares are offered publicly. The proceeds from the offering, amounting up to EUR 2.25 million, are intended to be used to develop real estate projects as described in the offering document.

Arco Vara AS (registry code 10261718) announces the secondary public offering of its shares. The offering is based on the offering document drafted by Arco Vara AS, attached to this announcement and available on the website of Arco Vara AS www.arcovara.com/en/investor-relations/ . As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2.5 million and the shares to be issued represent less than 20% of the shares already traded on a regulated market, no public offering, listing or trading prospectus is drafted or published. Shares are publicly offered only in Estonia.

The offer is directed at all retail and institutional investors in Estonia. Arco Vara AS intends to apply for the new shares issued as a result of the offering to be admitted to trading on the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

Overview of the main conditions of the offering:

Offer period, during which time the shares can be subscribed, begins on 20 September 2021 at 10:00 and ends on 15 October 2021 at 16:00 (GMT+3).

The price per one share offered is EUR 2.25, from which EUR 0.7 is the nominal value of the share and EUR 1.55 the issue premium. Only integer number of shares can be subscribed for.

An investor wishing to submit a subscription order should contact the operator of its securities account opened with the Estonian Register of Securities.

Arco Vara AS has one class of shares and the shares offered belong to the same class.

IMPORTANT DATES

The below timeline specifies the most important dates related to the offering.

20 September 2021 at 10:00 Start of the offer period

15 October 2021 at 16:00 End of the offer period

18 October 2021 Announcing the results of the offering

On or about 20 October 2021 New shares are transferred to the investors and payment for the shares