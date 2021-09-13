checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

13.09.2021   

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 September:                                           

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,110   1,752,303,406
6 September 2021 3 17,720.0000 53,160
7 September 2021 1 18,370.0000 18,370
8 September 2021 1 18,150.0000 18,150
9 September 2021 1 18,330.0000 18,330
10 September 2021 1 18,290.0000 18,290
Total 6-10 September 2021 7   126,300
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 10 September 2021* 7 18,042.8571 126,300
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 66,698   1,129,847,130
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,124   1,752,556,006
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
