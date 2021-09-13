checkAd

Matas’ Share buyback program

13.09.2021, 10:15  |  10   |   |   

Company announcement no. 12 2021/22
Allerød, 13 September 2021


Matas’ Share buyback program


Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 10 September 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK
10: 6 September 2021 6,500 129.27 840,255
11: 7 September 2021 5,045 129.02 650,906
12: 8 September 2021 6,154 127.79 786,420
13: 9 September 2021 6,500 127.26 827,190
14: 10 September 2021 5,798 126.93 735,940
Acc. trading for days 10-14 29,997 128.04 3,840,711
Acc. trading for days 1-14 84,174 128.85 10,845,539

Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 92,758 Matas shares corresponding to 0.24% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 10 September 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.


Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08  

Attachments





