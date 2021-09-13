checkAd

DFDS MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 10:22  |  12   |   |   

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 28/2021
 


Ferry – freight: Total volumes in August 2021 were 0.6% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.9 ppt to -1.3%.

The volumes transported in August 2021 by the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean business units were well above August 2020. North Sea volumes were on level as automotive volumes were negatively impacted by the current global supply chain bottlenecks. Volumes for each of the three business units were above 2019.

Following a decrease in the total Channel market, and re-introduction of a ferry taken out of the market in 2020 by an operator, the Channel volumes were below 2020, adjusted for the Dunkirk-Rosslare route opened at the beginning of 2021.


Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in August 2021 was 38.9% below 2020 reflecting a continued negative impact from travel restrictions as well as a temporary easing of restrictions in the first half of August 2020. Baltic Sea’s passenger volumes continued to be above 2020.


DFDS ferry volumes            
  August   LTM*
Freight 2020 2021 Change   2019-20 2020-21 Change
Lane metres, '000 3,282 3,303 0.6%   39,409 43,883 11.4%
               
Passenger 2020 2021 Change   2019-20 2020-21 Change
Passengers, '000 257 157 -38.9%   2,672 735 -72.5%
*Last twelve months              


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network.

The September volume report is expected to be published on 12 October 2021.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DFDS MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS INVESTOR NEWS NO. 28/2021  Ferry – freight: Total volumes in August 2021 were 0.6% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.9 ppt to -1.3%. The volumes transported in August 2021 by the Baltic Sea and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
Valneva Receives Notice of Termination of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement by UK Government
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...