The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand For The Second Consecutive Year By Travel + Leisure USA World's Best Awards 2021

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owned and managed by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund, has been voted the World's Best Hotel Brand for the second consecutive year by Travel + Leisure USA World's Best Awards 2021. The Leela is the epitome of true Indian luxury infused with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates India's rich art, cuisine and culture that is engrained in its offering of India's heritage to the world. This honour is a recognition of the brand's consistency in pursuing excellence and its commitment towards curating authentic luxury experiences with the graciousness of Indian hospitality.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Voted as The World’s Best Hotel Brand

Travel + Leisure USA's World's Best Awards are a renowned benchmark of excellence for travel and hospitality companies globally. They honour the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel + Leisure's global readership of discerning travellers. Readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world on characteristics such as rooms, location, service, cuisine, and value.

"We are truly humbled and excited to be voted The World's Best Brand by the readers of Travel + Leisure USA for the second consecutive year. This is a testament to recognition The Leela brand enjoys and an appreciation of the hard work and dedication of our teams who go above and beyond every day, to deliver an impeccable luxury experience and make every guest's stay a memorable one," said Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

"Being recognized as 'The World's Best Hotel Brand' for the second year in a row is a tremendous achievement for The Leela hospitality business. Congratulations to the entire Leela team that has ensured highest delivery of services despite the challenging time the world has witnessed this past year," said Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner Brookfield Asset Management. "These awards are also a recognition of the appreciation that Indian hospitality enjoys globally, and the limitless potential of the travel and tourism industry in India. Brookfield is committed to growing The Leela hospitality business both domestically and internationally, while retaining its authentic Indian luxury offering."

To read more, visit: https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotel-top-brands.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts:

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts operates ten award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and now Gandhinagar. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include business hotels in Bhartiya City Bengaluru and Hyderabad. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Anjali Mehra
+918800466085
Anjali.mehra@theleela.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623981/The_Leela_Palace_New_Delhi.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441809/The_Leela_Logo.jpg   

 

The Leela Logo

 




