Close of Offers to Further Applications
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 13.09.2021, 10:25 | 6 | 0 |
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Companies”)
13 September 2021
Close of Offers to Further Applications
The Companies’ offers for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Boards of the Companies on 19 August 2021, is now closed to further applications.
For further information please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 4186
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0