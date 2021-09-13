checkAd

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 10:35  |  63   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 40.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2028. The market is driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products and an increase in demand for molecular diagnostics in PoC settings.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The reagent segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate attributable to increased adoption
  • The growing geriatric population in Asian countries, such as Japan and China, with high untapped opportunities is expected to drive the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the region during the forecast period
  • The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to high sensitivity and lower complexity
  • The high growth rate of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to increased access to healthcare in the developing nations

Read 169 page market research report, "Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Technology (PCR, ISH, INAAT), By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

Rapid technological advancements with portability, accurate results, and cost-effectiveness are anticipated to serve as crucial drivers of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics. Companies are upgrading their products by implementing new techniques to gain specific and accurate results. Key players are updating their product portfolio for PCR instruments with increased R&D initiatives for developing novel kits to target emerging diseases or by entering into agreements with other kit manufacturing companies.

Technologies such as INAAT, mass spectroscopy, and ISH are advanced and have a low false-positive rate as compared to other traditional diagnostic tests. Advantages such as the cost-effectiveness and user-friendliness of this technology and the accuracy offered are estimated to increase the adoption of this technology.

The use of molecular diagnostics in research institutes is increasing. The use of techniques such as PCR, western blotting, and southern blotting is becoming common. Moreover, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection globally has led to an increase in research funding by governments as well as diagnostic companies to search for innovative molecular diagnostics.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 40.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Innova Medical Group Gifts £10m To Launch Global Pandemic Institute In Liverpool
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...