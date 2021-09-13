checkAd

Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a €300 million investment in the Group

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 11:00  |  33   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia Solutions Group is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Certares Management LLC ("Certares"), a leading US-based investment specialist dedicated to the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, in which Certares will provide a €300 million structured equity investment.

ASG building

The investment will help enable the next phase of Avia Solutions Group's growth plan for services in passenger and cargo aviation, maintenance and engineering, crew training, ground handling and logistics.  Avia Solutions Group intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for strategic acquisitions, capital expenditures and general corporate purpose.  The partnership with Certares will provide access to Certares's complementary expertise and industry network as well as add new members to ASG Board that will further strengthen the governance of the organisation

Gediminas Žiemelis, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avia Solutions Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome Certares as a new strategic partner in our Group. This important partnership marks the beginning of Avia Solutions Group's next long-term development stage and the continuation of the growth of our global partnership network. With their impressive track record and sole focus on the travel sector, we are convinced Certares will add significant value to Avia Solutions Group's next phase of growth."

Tom Klein, Senior Managing Director of Certares said: "Avia Solutions Group has built itself into a premier provider of aerospace services. Certares's investment will support ASG's growth and consolidation strategy in the aerospace services sector where they have developed both quality and scale advantages. The management team's track record of building leading market positions in the aerospace services sector as well as ASG's broad geographic footprint, synergistic service offering and proven ability to source and integrate accretive acquisitions make them a perfect partner for Certares.  We look forward to partnering with Avia Solutions Group to grow and geographically expand their leadership positions."

