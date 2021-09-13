Launch of Allveelaeva development project in Noblessner seafront quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)

The residential building at Allveelaeva 4 ( merko.ee/allveelaeva ) will have the energy class rating “B” and the size of the apartments will range in between 28–104 square metres, price per square metre starting from 3500 euros. Parking spaces will be located under the building and there will be a private courtyard with recreational areas and playgrounds. The architectural solution of the building has been designed by Arhitektuuribüroo PLUSS architects.

Kodusadam OÜ, a joint venture of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti and AS BLRT Grupp, has decided to launch Allveelaeva development project in Noblessner seafront quarter, which comprises of one residential building with 148 apartments and 11 commercial premises.

Noblessner (noblessner.ee), a district with a dignified history, has been designed to a contemporary living environment where the residential buildings are surrounded by an integrated urban space of squares, parks, a seaside promenade and high quality recreational facilities. As the first co-operation project between Merko and BLRT, four residential buildings with 198 apartments and 17 office, catering and retail premises were completed in 2019 on Staapli street. The Vesilennuki real estate development with five residential buildings is currently under construction ( merko.ee/vesilennuki ).

Residential projects in Noblessner are developed by Kodusadam OÜ, a joint venture established in December 2014. Both AS Merko Ehitus Eesti and AS BLRT Grupp own 50% of the company.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is an Estonian leading construction company which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As of the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.

Estonian industrial group BLRT Grupp ( blrt.ee ) is one of the biggest in the Baltic Sea region. Operations were launched in Tallinn in 1912. Today the group includes 52 companies and 4 joint ventures that provide jobs to more than 4000 specialists in 10 different sectors in seven countries.

