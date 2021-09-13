Hera Says Herambiente Buys 80% of Vallortigara Group
(PLX AI) – Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customersFrom this and two similar transactions completed in the first half of 2021 in the industrial waste treatment …
- (PLX AI) – Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.
- Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customers
- From this and two similar transactions completed in the first half of 2021 in the industrial waste treatment sector, a consolidated contribution to Hera’s Ebitda coming to 20 million euro is expected, Hera said
