Hera Says Herambiente Buys 80% of Vallortigara Group

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 11:04  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customersFrom this and two similar transactions completed in the first half of 2021 in the industrial waste treatment …

  • (PLX AI) – Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.
  • Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customers
  • From this and two similar transactions completed in the first half of 2021 in the industrial waste treatment sector, a consolidated contribution to Hera’s Ebitda coming to 20 million euro is expected, Hera said
