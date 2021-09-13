Hera Says Herambiente Buys 80% of Vallortigara Group Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 11:04 | 27 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 11:04 | (PLX AI) – Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customersFrom this and two similar transactions completed in the first half of 2021 in the industrial waste treatment … (PLX AI) – Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customersFrom this and two similar transactions completed in the first half of 2021 in the industrial waste treatment … (PLX AI) – Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.

Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customers

From this and two similar transactions completed in the first half of 2021 in the industrial waste treatment sector, a consolidated contribution to Hera's Ebitda coming to 20 million euro is expected, Hera said



