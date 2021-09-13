checkAd

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons

13 September 2021

VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED (VTA / VTAS)

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons

On 10 September 2021, Mr Paul Meader, Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company, transferred 2,089 shares in the Company to his wife, Sarah Kingwell.

Following this transaction the total interests in the Company of Mr Meader (and his Closely Associated Persons) remain unchanged at 45,045 shares, representing 0.12% of the issued shares in the Company.

 The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19.3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name

  1. Paul Meader

  2. Sarah Kingwell

 

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

 

  1. Director and Chairman  
  2. PCA

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

Volta Finance Limited

b) LEI

2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument

-Type of instrument: Ordinary Shares
-Identification code/ISIN : GB00B1GHHH78

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer from Paul Meader to Sarah Kingwell, spouse

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

  		Volume(s)
Nil 2,089

 

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volum: 2,089
- Price: Nil

e) Date of the transaction

10 September 2021

f) Place of the transaction
London

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com 
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

