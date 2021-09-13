checkAd

Immunovia enters licensing agreement with JW BioScience for pancreatic cancer biomarkers

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a diagnostic company that develops and sells highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer, today announced that Immunovia has strengthened its patent protection for pancreatic cancer biomarkers by obtaining a global license from the South Korean company JW BioScience's IP portfolio.

The license agreement gives Immunovia global commercial rights for two biomarkers for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The biomarkers are also part of Immunovia, Inc.'s IMMray PanCan-d biomarker signature. Immunovia discovered these pancreatic cancer biomarkers independently of JW BioScience and have now fully secured intellectual property rights.

The details and deal size of this contract are not disclosed as agreed by both parties.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO of Immunovia, said, "We are delighted to enter into this agreement that further secures relevant IP and validates our biomarker discovery approach. By entering into this agreement, Immunovia and JW BioScience will also evaluate possibilities for commercial collaboration to enable early detection of pancreatic cancer in the Korean market."

Eun-Kyung Hahm, CEO of JW Bioscience, said, "This contract is an important milestone for JW's unique IP position and a recognition of the excellence of JW technology in the global market." She also added that, "JW will be able to further strengthen its commercial and technological competitiveness through the collaboration with Immunovia."

Immunovia has a strong and extensive IP portfolio consisting of seven patent families, covering biomarkers in pancreatic cancer.

About JW Bioscience

JW Bioscience is a company that focuses on R&D of diagnostic reagents and medical devices. The commercialization of high value-added in-vitro diagnostic kits is ongoing based on the original technology in diagnostic fields such as sepsis and pancreatic cancer. In addition, they are developing a `Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)' product that enables simple and quick diagnosis. The company is also a forerunner in the localization of essential medical devices through products developed with its own technology, such as LED astral lamp and infant incubator.

In December 2020, it was incorporated as a subsidiary of JW Life Science within the JW group, a company specialized in the production of infusions. With the stable financial power, JW Life Sciences plans to secure the future growth engines by increasing the R&D investment in diagnostic reagents as well as the high value-added nutritional solutions.

JW Life Sciences is listed on the KOSPI as `034080'.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1, and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

