Amerant Announces Planned Clean-Up Merger to Simplify Its Capital Structure, As Well as the Approval of a Class A Common Stock Repurchase Program

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced its intention to effect a clean-up merger, subject to shareholder approval, pursuant to which a subsidiary of the Company will merge with and into the Company (the “Merger”). Under the terms of the Merger, each outstanding share of Class B common stock will be automatically converted to 0.95 of a share of Class A common stock without any action on the part of the holders of Class B common stock; however, to the extent any shareholder, together with its affiliates, would own more than 8.9% of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock following the Merger, such holder’s shares of Class A common stock or Class B common stock, as the case may be, will be converted into shares of a new class of Non-Voting Class A common stock, solely with respect to holdings that would be in excess of the 8.9% limitation. The terms of the Merger to be submitted for approval of the shareholders will include the creation of a new class of Non-Voting Class A common stock. Following the Merger, no shares of Class B common stock will remain outstanding. In addition, all shareholders that would hold fractional shares as a result of the Merger will receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional shares. To the extent that following the Merger any holder would beneficially own fewer than 100 shares of Class A common stock, such holder will receive cash in lieu of Class A common stock. The Company expects to hold a special shareholders meeting to seek approval of the Merger in early December 2021.

The Company further announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) authorized a new share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”), pursuant to which the Company may purchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of its shares of Class A common stock. Repurchases under the Repurchase Program may be made in the open market, by block purchase, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

“We believe that the current shareholders of the Company and potential investors considering an investment in Amerant will see the significant benefits of having one class of common stock going forward,” said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman, President and CEO. “In addition, after repurchasing over $78 million of Class B common stock since the beginning of 2020, the Board’s stock repurchase authorization of our Class A common stock underscores the confidence we continue to have in our future performance. Having this program in place will further enhance our ability to efficiently manage capital levels while increasing total return to shareholders.”

