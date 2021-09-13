NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets

Reflects Strategic Focus on Psychedelic Treatments with Major Milestones in 2021VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind", the "Company"), announced it has completed the …

This follows the Company's completion of its Integrative drug development plan by its research and development working group, which validated the Company's path forward with its focus on psychedelic drug development programs. This includes the advancement of NEO-001, synthetic psilocybin, to treat obesity into a regulator-approved psychedelic drug product.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) (" NeonMind ", the " Company "), announced it has completed the sale of assets related to its consumer division, including e-commerce operations and underlying functional food assets, as well as shares owned in Translational Life Sciences Inc. ("TLS"), for a combined consideration of approximately C$1.1 million plus a royalty.

"Obesity continues to be a key market for drug development due to a massive, underserved population of patients and burdensome comorbidities including depression, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes," said Rob Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind. "We have encouraging proprietary pre-clinical data showing the positive effects of psilocybin in reducing weight gain, and the published clinical data to date on the compound is promising in its ability to provide a durable response in multiple psychiatry indications. As we progress towards clinical studies in obese patients, our increased engagement with scientific and medical experts has resulted in positive feedback in the novelty of the NEO-001 program and reinforcing its potential and positioning as a valuable treatment tool".

With the decision to focus on NEO-001, NeonMind has decided to divest its non-core assets in functional foods and early-stage discovery. NeonMind is now well positioned to more efficiently utilize capital to progress as a leading company in the transformative field of interventional psychiatry, with two divisions: 1) a pharmaceutical division focused on psychedelic drug development and 2) a medical services division focused on providing evidence-backed treatments including psychedelics.

With the pharmaceutical division, NeonMind aims to advance NEO-001 through major drug development milestones including a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and a pre-CTA meeting with Health Canada in Q4 2021 for the planned Phase 1/2 study aimed to address deficiencies in chronic weight management. With the medical services division, the company is focused on setting up a specialty clinic network providing interventional psychiatry treatments, including psychedelics, with a target to announce the first location in Q4 2021.