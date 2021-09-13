checkAd

Mexus Sells Gold From Production At Its Santa Elena Mine

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has completed the first sale of substantial gold from production at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX. A 76.5 …

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has completed the first sale of substantial gold from production at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX. A 76.5 troy oz gold bar was shipped to a buyer on September 10th. An additional 1.5 tons of activated carbon will be shipped to the company's processor by September 24th. This shipment is .5 ton larger than the initial shipment which produced the 76.5 oz. of gold.

Mexus continues to stay focused on completing an exploration agreement at the Santa Elena mine.

Photo of 76.5 oz gold bar

About Mexus Gold US
Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US 
(775) 721-9960. 
Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement
Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

SOURCE: Mexus Gold US



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663683/Mexus-Sells-Gold-From-Production-At- ...

Mexus Gold US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mexus Sells Gold From Production At Its Santa Elena Mine CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has completed the first sale of substantial gold from production at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX. A 76.5 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
Biovica Provides Update on FDA Application Process
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Mexus Sells Gold From Production At Its Santa Elena Mine
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Mexus Continues to Increase Production at its Santa Elena Mine
Accesswire | Analysen