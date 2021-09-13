checkAd

e-Money Announces Integration with the Algorand Blockchain to Accelerate the Circulation of European Stablecoins

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 12:00  |  14   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Money today announced it is integrating with Algorand to support a range of fully backed European stablecoins across the Algorand ecosystem, including eEUR, eCHF, eNOK, eSEK, and eDKK. Stablecoins--digital currencies designed to maintain stable value by being linked to a fiat currency or other exchange-traded commodity--have grown substantially in popularity, driven by demand for price-stable assets in the fast growing crypto capital markets.

This integration will enable faster time-to-market for applications built on Algorand looking to offer native currency options to users throughout Europe and drive adoption of Algorand-based applications among European users given currency familiarity. In addition to being available for purchase directly from e-Money, these Algorand-compliant European stablecoin offerings will be listed on several decentralized exchanges in the coming days, further increasing the supply in circulation.

With e-Money, European stablecoins are fully collateralized, backed with actual bank deposits and government bonds held at commercial banks. Uniquely, e-Money's currency-backed stablecoins each utilize a dynamic peg that tracks the underlying interest rate, meaning that stablecoin holders benefit from accrued interest on their assets even when just sitting in a user's wallet. In addition, e-Money's services operate in full compliance with AML/CTF legislation, and the platform is transparent, undergoing a quarterly audit by Ernst & Young.

"We're excited to be bringing e-Money stablecoins to Algorand protocol. We already see a number of exciting projects being built on Algorand and expect this development to continue at an increased pace. By joining the Algorand ecosystem, e-Money will establish itself as a go-to partner for Algorand projects interacting with real-world economies, thereby expanding our user base and strengthening our position as a leading issuer of trustworthy European stablecoins." — Martin Dyring-Andersen, e-Money Founder & CEO. 

"Interest in stablecoins is booming, and it's great to add e-Money's offerings to those fiat-backed assets already circulating on Algorand, like QCAD, backed by Canadian fiat and BRZ, backed by the Brazilian Real," said David Markley, Director of Business Solutions at Algorand. "Integrating with e-Money will expand overall access to the Algorand ecosystem and help accelerate European market growth for many of the innovative and useful protocols on the network, from DeFi solutions to NFT marketplaces and beyond."

About e-Money
The e-Money protocol is built for the issuance of a range of interest-bearing currency-backed stablecoins reflecting various world currencies. Each token is backed by a reserve of assets denominated in its underlying currency. e-Money currently supports the Euro (EUR), Swiss Franc (CHF), Swedish Krona (SEK), Norwegian Krone (NOK), and the Danish Krone (DKK) with a host of additional currencies pegged for release throughout the year. The project is dedicated to total transparency with quarterly reserve audits performed by Ernst & Young.

Unlike most existing stablecoins which aim to maintain a static 1:1 peg with their underlying assets, the value of e-Money's currency-backed tokens continually shifts in line with the interest accrued on the reserve assets. This means that holders benefit from the interest accrued on their assets while they sit securely in your wallet. The e-Money blockchain supports instant payments at scale and includes a DEX for easy conversion between currencies. e-Money has already integrated with Ethereum and expects to integrate with Binance Smart Chain, Cosmos Hub, Avalanche, Polygon, and Elrond in 2021.

About Algorand, Inc.
Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 700 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

Media Contact:
e-Money
Shalini Wood, CMO e-Money
sw@e-money.com 

Algorand, Inc.
algorand@dittopr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229493/Algorand_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

e-Money Announces Integration with the Algorand Blockchain to Accelerate the Circulation of European Stablecoins COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - e-Money today announced it is integrating with Algorand to support a range of fully backed European stablecoins across the Algorand ecosystem, including eEUR, eCHF, eNOK, eSEK, and eDKK. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Innova Medical Group Gifts £10m To Launch Global Pandemic Institute In Liverpool
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...