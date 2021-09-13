DGAP-News Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand
|
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Through its investment, Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment. The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023. It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit.
"Linde has an excellent track record of safely and reliably supplying its customers in Florida," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "We look forward to further increasing our supply of industrial gases in response to the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality gases, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|Contacts:
|
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203.837.2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
|
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
13.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1232837
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1232837 13.09.2021Linde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare