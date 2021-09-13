checkAd

Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand

Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand

Guildford, UK, September 13, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.

Through its investment, Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment. The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023. It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit.

"Linde has an excellent track record of safely and reliably supplying its customers in Florida," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "We look forward to further increasing our supply of industrial gases in response to the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region."

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality gases, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203.837.2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

