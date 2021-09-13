checkAd

Newegg Provides Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Forecasts and Opens Limited Trading Window for Restricted Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 12:00  |  13   |   |   

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America (the “Company” or “Newegg”), announced its financial forecasts for the six-month and full year periods ending December 31, 2021, as well as certain compensation and capital initiatives and the opening of a limited trading window for its restricted shares.

Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Forecast

Following on a strong first half 2021 financial and operational performance, Newegg currently expects its financial performance for the second half of 2021 to remain strong. Specifically, for the six-month period ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects to achieve net sales of approximately $1.2 billion and net income between $14.5 and $18.5 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects net sales of approximately $2.4 billion and net income between $36.1 and $40.1 million.

Robert Chang, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “These financial forecasts reflect significant expected growth over the prior year, and we are excited about our future prospects. We expect to see continued strength in customer demand for technology products and anticipate a good holiday season, brought about in part by our deeper engagement with customers, our overall strength and the execution of our growth strategies.”

These forecasts consider the impacts of consumer demand and spending patterns, including impacts due to concerns over the current economic outlook and business climate, and assumes that going forward they will be in line with those experienced during the first half of 2021 through the date hereof. However, it is not possible to determine the ultimate impact on our operations for the second half of 2021, or whether other currently unanticipated direct or indirect consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are reasonably likely to materially affect our operations. Actual results may differ from the financial forecasts above as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements”.

Compensation and Capital Initiatives Under Consideration

In recognition of the Company’s strong financial performance and successful public listing that occurred on May 19, 2021, Newegg is considering various compensatory measures to reward, incentivize and retain its growing employee workforce. Anthony Chow, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am so proud of our company and what we have achieved over the last twenty years. Our public listing was the culmination of two decades of hard work by our many employees. Our board of directors believes that equity-based compensation helps us to gain and retain new talent, while simultaneously helping our employees, who deserve to share in the tremendous value they have helped create. It also helps to further incentivize our employees to continue their contributions for the benefit of the company and its shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 5
Newegg Commerce incorporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newegg Provides Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Forecasts and Opens Limited Trading Window for Restricted Shares Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America (the “Company” or “Newegg”), announced its financial forecasts for the six-month and full year periods ending December 31, 2021, as well as certain compensation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Masimo Launches Single-patient-use rainbow SuperSensor
Getlink Launchs a New Innovative Unaccompanied Rail Freight Cross-channel Service
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Newegg Now Offers Same-Day Delivery in Southern California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Newegg Announces First Half 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten