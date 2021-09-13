Newegg Provides Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Forecasts and Opens Limited Trading Window for Restricted Shares

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America (the “Company” or “Newegg”), announced its financial forecasts for the six-month and full year periods ending December 31, 2021, as well as certain compensation and capital initiatives and the opening of a limited trading window for its restricted shares.

Following on a strong first half 2021 financial and operational performance, Newegg currently expects its financial performance for the second half of 2021 to remain strong. Specifically, for the six-month period ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects to achieve net sales of approximately $1.2 billion and net income between $14.5 and $18.5 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects net sales of approximately $2.4 billion and net income between $36.1 and $40.1 million.

Robert Chang, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “These financial forecasts reflect significant expected growth over the prior year, and we are excited about our future prospects. We expect to see continued strength in customer demand for technology products and anticipate a good holiday season, brought about in part by our deeper engagement with customers, our overall strength and the execution of our growth strategies.”

These forecasts consider the impacts of consumer demand and spending patterns, including impacts due to concerns over the current economic outlook and business climate, and assumes that going forward they will be in line with those experienced during the first half of 2021 through the date hereof. However, it is not possible to determine the ultimate impact on our operations for the second half of 2021, or whether other currently unanticipated direct or indirect consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are reasonably likely to materially affect our operations. Actual results may differ from the financial forecasts above as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements”.

Compensation and Capital Initiatives Under Consideration

In recognition of the Company’s strong financial performance and successful public listing that occurred on May 19, 2021, Newegg is considering various compensatory measures to reward, incentivize and retain its growing employee workforce. Anthony Chow, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am so proud of our company and what we have achieved over the last twenty years. Our public listing was the culmination of two decades of hard work by our many employees. Our board of directors believes that equity-based compensation helps us to gain and retain new talent, while simultaneously helping our employees, who deserve to share in the tremendous value they have helped create. It also helps to further incentivize our employees to continue their contributions for the benefit of the company and its shareholders.”