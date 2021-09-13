Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today Barbie Music Producer, a doll designed to introduce girls to an underrepresented career where women make up less than 3% of music producers and shine a light on the importance of women’s stake in the industry. As the #1 global toy property** and original girl empowerment brand, Barbie recognizes the barriers that impede girls from reaching their limitless potential and aims to level the playing field for girls as part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project . With over 200 careers and counting, Barbie is mixing it up as a music producer to show girls more role models in this space and encourage purposeful play through careers they may not be familiar with.

Barbie Launches New Music Producer Doll to Highlight the Gender Gap in the Industry (Photo: Business Wire)

Barbie has joined forces with Grammy Award-nominated music producer, songwriter, singer and actress Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats – an organization dedicated to expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs and audio engineers – to inspire more girls to explore a future in music production. Through the collaboration, Barbie is funding Girls Make Beats scholarships to give more girls access to pursue their future dream. Together, Barbie, Girls Make Beats and Ester Dean are hosting a live webinar, open to girls ages 5-17, to engage and help empower future female music producers.

Barbie is also teaming up with MTV to raise awareness and shine a light on current music produced by women in hopes of inspiring the next generation to follow their lead. On September 18 at 8 a.m. ET, Barbie and MTV will host an hour-long takeover of MTV’s Saturday Music Video Block to feature music hits produced exclusively by women.

“As part of our ongoing Dream Gap Project, Barbie is dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls in careers where women are underrepresented, like music producer,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. “By exposing girls to inspiring women excelling in this role, like Ester Dean, and by highlighting the music producer career with dolls, Barbie is reminding girls of their limitless potential. Our partnership with Girls Make Beats takes our efforts one step further, championing female voices from the studio to the stage and giving girls the tools to help them pursue a future as a music producer.”