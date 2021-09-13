checkAd

Heritage Launches Private Label Program with High Tide Inc.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced it has launched its private label program (“PLP”) that pairs leading brands with Heritage’s well respected and innovative extraction expertise. Heritage’s first agreement is with High Tide Inc. (“High Tide”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) to manufacture High Tide’s “Cabana Cannabis Co.” branded shatter for distribution in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. This agreement is dependent on listing approval and could expand into additional jurisdictions.

Heritage is a top three concentrates producer in Canada and has launched products across the country. Heritage has quickly developed a reputation for its quality and innovative product approach and has become a leader in the concentrates market.

Heritage is an established top brand house in the cannabis sector, and the launch of the PLP aligns well with Heritage’s strategy and manufacturing expertise.

“We are excited to launch our PLP initiative with High Tide as they are one of the top retail platforms in the country with 93 physical locations and a robust online presence. Our PLP program is a natural extension of working with other leading companies to differentiate product offerings for the consumer which we feel is critical to the growth of the sector,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We are excited to see the successful launch of the PLP program and are enthusiastic to work with additional parties that have expressed interest in leveraging the success of the Heritage platform.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 and ArthroCBD.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“David Schwede”

David Schwede
CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

