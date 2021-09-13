checkAd

Matinas BioPharma Announces Positive Data in the Ongoing EnACT Trial of MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin B) for the Treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis, Exceeding the Prespecified Primary Endpoint Threshold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

– Step-down therapy with MAT2203 achieved effective clearance of fungal organisms; Mean Early Fungicidal Activity (EFA) was 0.38, exceeding the prespecified primary endpoint threshold target of >0.20 –

– Overall survival was >95% in 40 patients receiving MAT2203 in Cohort 2 –

– All 39 patients completing induction with MAT2203 achieved sterility, with no evidence of breakthrough or recurrent infections during the first 10 weeks of antifungal treatment –

– Patients received MAT2203 for up to 6 weeks without kidney toxicity or electrolyte abnormalities attributable to MAT2203 –

– DSMB unanimously recommends progression to Cohort 3; Enrollment has commenced –

– Preparing to engage with FDA to review EnACT data as supportive of potential early approval of MAT2203 as step-down therapy –

Management to host conference call today, Monday, September 13th, at 8:00 a.m. ET –

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced positive efficacy and safety data from the first two cohorts of patients in the ongoing Encochleated Oral Amphotericin for Cryptococcal Meningitis Trial (EnACT) of MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis, which is being sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The EnACT independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recently completed a pre-specified review of available safety and efficacy data from Cohort 2 (stepdown to MAT2203 after two days of IV amphotericin) and unanimously recommended progression to the second half of the study. Enrollment in Cohort 3 of EnACT (the safety lead-in for Cohort 4, which will be an all-oral MAT2203 treatment regimen) has commenced and is expected to complete by the end of 2021.

“These results are a major milestone for Matinas, MAT2203 and our LNC platform delivery technology,” stated Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas. “These data are a clear demonstration of how our LNC platform can have a meaningful clinical impact in a deadly disease, and a validation of how this technology can be used to overcome significant drug delivery challenges, including oral delivery of highly toxic drugs across the blood-brain barrier. The global invasive fungal infection market is projected to be more than $8 billion by 2025, and we believe an oral and well tolerated amphotericin B, which preserves the well-established efficacy of this potent drug, if approved, could be poised to capture a meaningful portion of this growing market, and fill a currently large unmet medical need. Finally, we believe these data are supportive of the enormous potential for our LNC platform delivery technology and a key for potential partners and collaborators who are currently evaluating MAT2203 and broader applications of the LNC platform to antivirals, vaccines, and nucleic acid polymers, such as mRNA.”

