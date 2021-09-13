checkAd

Brunswick Corporation to Present at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021

13.09.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes, Executive Vice President & CFO Ryan Gwillim, and Vice President of Investor Relations Brent Dahl will present virtually at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM Central Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/clk21/bc/1354897 or by copying and pasting the link into a web-browser. The presentation can also be accessed through the Investor page on the Brunswick website. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website using the aforementioned links.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com




