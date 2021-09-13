Brunswick Corporation to Present at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes, Executive Vice President & CFO Ryan Gwillim, and Vice President of Investor Relations Brent Dahl will present virtually at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM Central Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/clk21/bc/1354897 or by copying and pasting the link into a web-browser. The presentation can also be accessed through the Investor page on the Brunswick website . Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website using the aforementioned links.