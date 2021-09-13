checkAd

ROBIT PLC BUILDING BLOCKS IN PLACE TO REACH THE STRATEGIC TARGETS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

ROBIT PLC          PRESS RELEASE          13 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 1.00 P.M.
           
ROBIT PLC: BUILDING BLOCKS IN PLACE TO REACH THE STRATEGIC TARGETS


Growth company, Robit Group, invites investors, analysts, and financial media to the company’s Capital Markets Day on Thursday 23 September 2021 from 10.00 a.m. until approx. 12.30 p.m. UTC+3. The event will be organized as a hybrid event both online and onsite. The live event venue will be Wanha Satama (F-hall), Kanavakatu 5, FI00160 Helsinki.

Speakers and program

Strategy for sustainable growth, Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

ESG in practice, Arto Halonen, Group CFO

Partner for mining, George Apostolopoulos, VP Global Sales

Geotechnical business – solutions for urbanization, Ville Pohja, VP Geotechnical

Towards best-in-class service level, Arto Halonen, Group CFO

Plan in numbers, Arto Halonen, Group CFO

Way forward, Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

Q&A session

After each presentation, it is possible to ask questions via chat service. People attending the onsite event may also ask questions verbally. The online participants may ask questions verbally via phone conference during the Q&A session.

The event will be recorded. Recordings and presentation materials will be available on Robit’s website after the event: https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/. The event will be held in English.

Registration

To register for the event, please fill out the registration form at https://www.robitgroup.com/capital-markets-day-2021/ by Friday 17 September 2021 at 12.00 p.m. UTC+3. A detailed schedule with further instructions both for online and onsite participants will be sent to those registered three days before the event. Information on the event is available at the company’s website: www.robitgroup.com.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to our Capital Markets Day 2021.

For further information, please contact:
IR & Communications Manager, Violetta Silver, +358 45 202 0252, violetta.silver@robitgroup.com.  

Welcome!

ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROBIT PLC BUILDING BLOCKS IN PLACE TO REACH THE STRATEGIC TARGETS ROBIT PLC          PRESS RELEASE          13 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 1.00 P.M.            ROBIT PLC: BUILDING BLOCKS IN PLACE TO REACH THE STRATEGIC TARGETS Growth company, Robit Group, invites investors, analysts, and financial media to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...