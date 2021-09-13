Growth company, Robit Group, invites investors, analysts, and financial media to the company’s Capital Markets Day on Thursday 23 September 2021 from 10.00 a.m. until approx. 12.30 p.m. UTC+3. The event will be organized as a hybrid event both online and onsite. The live event venue will be Wanha Satama (F-hall), Kanavakatu 5, FI00160 Helsinki.

Speakers and program

Strategy for sustainable growth, Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

ESG in practice, Arto Halonen, Group CFO

Partner for mining, George Apostolopoulos, VP Global Sales

Geotechnical business – solutions for urbanization, Ville Pohja, VP Geotechnical

Towards best-in-class service level, Arto Halonen, Group CFO

Plan in numbers, Arto Halonen, Group CFO

Way forward, Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

Q&A session

After each presentation, it is possible to ask questions via chat service. People attending the onsite event may also ask questions verbally. The online participants may ask questions verbally via phone conference during the Q&A session.

The event will be recorded. Recordings and presentation materials will be available on Robit’s website after the event: https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ . The event will be held in English.

Registration

To register for the event, please fill out the registration form at https://www.robitgroup.com/capital-markets-day-2021/ by Friday 17 September 2021 at 12.00 p.m. UTC+3. A detailed schedule with further instructions both for online and onsite participants will be sent to those registered three days before the event. Information on the event is available at the company’s website: www.robitgroup.com .

We are looking forward to welcoming you to our Capital Markets Day 2021.

For further information, please contact:

IR & Communications Manager, Violetta Silver, +358 45 202 0252, violetta.silver@robitgroup.com .

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

