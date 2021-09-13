Rubicon Organics Executes Supplier Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

The supply agreement with Shoppers includes Simply Bare Organic hash, as well as both Wildflower CBD Relief Sticks and Wildflower CBD Cool Sticks in both 30g and 73g product formats. These products will be made available on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it signed a Cannabis Products Supplier Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. (“Shoppers”).

“Rubicon Organics has made great strides in consistently increasing its distribution across Canada and this supply agreement significantly advances the presence of our portfolio of brands in the Canadian medical cannabis channel. We have a deep product innovation portfolio that is equally applicable to the medical and recreational cannabis markets, and we expect to solidify our leadership position in the Canadian premium and organic cannabis segments as we roll-out our innovation across the country in the coming months,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co and mainstream brand Homestead.

