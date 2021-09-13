checkAd

Fobi Launches CheckVax Validator, The First Universal App-less Proof of Vaccination Validation Solution That Also Provides Unified Digital Health Interoperability Across All Jurisdictions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce that it has developed and released a new universal app-less proof of vaccination validation solution, CheckVax Validator, to support Smart Health Cards (SHCs) https://smarthealth.cards/ which to date have been adopted to validate vaccination credentials in California, New York and Louisiana, British Columbia and Quebec.

Fobi believes that CheckVax Validator is the only app-less solution available on the market today that will validate all proof of vaccination credentials.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: “As we are fielding inquiries from various countries around the world, we have designed and developed the CheckVax Validator to be a true turnkey universal application in an effort to support various levels of government mandates and business needs worldwide. With a goal of providing and supporting an interoperable digital healthcare solution, we have designed a simple interface that venue and retail operators can seamlessly integrate into their existing business practices while providing utility with the value of our other core Fobi solutions.” 

FOBI PROVIDES FIRST APP-LESS SOLUTION THAT CAN VALIDATE VACCINATIONS IN ANY GLOBAL JURISDICTION

Fobi’s validation solution is a mobile app-less web-based solution that runs in a browser on iPhone or Android, which means there is no app to download and configure, providing the utmost simplicity in usability. 

As more jurisdictions roll out proof of vaccination requirements, governments around the world are beginning to publish details of the standards they are using for the QR codes that enable validation. This has proven to be a challenge for residents, businesses and governments within the same jurisdiction but no system currently exists to validate vaccination records across international or even national State and Provincial boundaries.

Fobi’s CheckVax Validator provides seamless interoperability across all global jurisdictions for all SHC QR based proof of vaccination credentials. Fobi intends to add support for all new releases.

In Canada, to help Canadian businesses remain compliant with Covid vaccine mandates, Fobi has added full support for the BC and Quebec proof of vaccination QR codes to CheckVax Validator.

Fobi CTO Tamer Shafik states: “This is a difficult time for businesses everywhere, and our goal is to support them in their ability to comply with the vaccine mandates that are being rolled out worldwide. We pride ourselves on our development speed and agility, which enables us to respond quickly to changing market needs, and build solutions that can be deployed in a matter of days, not weeks or months.”

