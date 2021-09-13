Amarin to Participate in September Investment Conferences

checkAd

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that members of the senior leadership team will participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences in September 2021.

H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021)

  • Format: Company Presentation
  • Presentation: Available On-Demand beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2021 (September 27-30, 2021)

  • Format: Company presentation
  • Presentation Date/Time: September 28, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET

Both presentations will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on the Amarin Corp. website in the Events section of the Investor Relations site.

About Amarin
Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin
Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Solebury Trout
amarinir@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)





