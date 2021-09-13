Relay Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on RLY-4008 and Preclinical Data on RLY-2608 at AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference

RLY-4008 is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2 that entered a first-in-human clinical trial in September 2020. RLY-2608 is the first allosteric, pan-mutant (H1047X, E542X and E545X), and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor and is on track to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial in the first half of 2022. Relay Therapeutics will host a live webcast on October 8, 2021 at 12:30 pm E.T. to discuss the results of the two presentations.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that initial clinical data for RLY-4008 and preclinical data for RLY-2608 have been selected for a plenary oral and poster presentation, respectively, at the upcoming virtual AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference, being held October 7-10, 2021.

Late Breaking Plenary Oral Presentation Details for RLY-4008:

Title: First results of RLY-4008, a potent and highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor in a first-in-human study in patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma and multiple solid tumors

Abstract Number: LB6604

Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon

Date/Time: October 8, 2021 at 10:25 am E.T.

Poster Presentation Details for RLY-2608:

Title: Discovery and characterization of RLY-2608: The first allosteric, mutant, and isoform-selective inhibitor of PI3Kα

Abstract Number: P251

Date/Time: All poster presentations are made available by the conference at the opening of the meeting on October 7, 2021 at 9:00 am E.T.

The presentation and poster will be available shortly after being presented on the Relay Therapeutics website at https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About RLY-4008

RLY-4008 is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. FGFR2 is one of four members of the FGFR family, a set of closely related proteins with highly similar protein sequences and properties. Preclinically, RLY-4008 demonstrates FGFR2-dependent killing in cancer cell lines and induces regression in in vivo models, while showing minimal inhibition of other targets, including other members of the FGFR family. In addition, RLY-4008 demonstrates strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models. RLY-4008 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human clinical trial designed to treat patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors. To learn more about the first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008, please visit here.