Corporate Update FuelPositive Prototype Development Milestones Set and Met

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is issuing the following update to share the status of the company and its various initiatives. FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean energy solutions to combat climate change. Its lead technology is a system for producing carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

“Having received extensive interest from investors and potential partners since our last corporate update on July 15, we felt it would be helpful to share how we are progressing, particularly regarding the building of our Phase 2 Hydrogen-Ammonia Synthesizer commercial prototype systems,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair. “We also wanted to let people know about our participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which provides an opportunity to see our most recent corporate presentation.”

The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference is taking place virtually from September 13 to 15, 2021. FuelPositive’s corporate presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning at 7 a.m. EST on September 13, 2021. FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair Ian Clifford will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the week of September 13, 2021. (Contact information is below)

Phase 2 Production Systems Status
The successful building of the prototype systems will confirm the broad application potential for the Company’s carbon-free NH3 technology. The modular and transportable systems, which are being built to shipping container configurations, will be adaptable to multiple applications. Production of the demonstration prototype systems is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, with high-visibility pilot projects being planned for 2022.

Since announcing a partnership with National Compressed Air (NCA) in May 2021, the Company is executing against a detailed production plan in order to complete the building of the prototypes by the end of 2021.

Milestones met to date include:

  • Process determination
    • Flow diagram established
    • Process map determined
    • Major component design parameters established
  • Major component vendor selection and procurement
    • Hydrogen production
    • Nitrogen production
    • Reactor fabrication
    • Separation process
    • Heat Exchangers
  • Engineering design
    • Process modelling and design
    • Reactor modelling and design/build
    • Ammonia separation modelling and design/build
    • Instrumentation and control process development and design
