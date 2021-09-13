TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is issuing the following update to share the status of the company and its various initiatives. FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean energy solutions to combat climate change. Its lead technology is a system for producing carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.



“Having received extensive interest from investors and potential partners since our last corporate update on July 15, we felt it would be helpful to share how we are progressing, particularly regarding the building of our Phase 2 Hydrogen-Ammonia Synthesizer commercial prototype systems,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair. “We also wanted to let people know about our participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which provides an opportunity to see our most recent corporate presentation.”