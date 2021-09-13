VistaGen Therapeutics Further Advances PALISADE Phase 3 Program for PH94B in Social Anxiety Disorder with Initiation of PALISADE-2

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the initiation of PALISADE-2, the second U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of PH94B for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (“SAD”). PH94B is designed to be an odorless, rapid-onset pherine nasal spray with a unique potential mechanism of action for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD, working differently than all therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) indicated for SAD.

PALISADE-2 is a randomized, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that is a replicate of VistaGen’s ongoing PALISADE-1 trial of PH94B for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD. Both studies are designed in a manner that is substantially similar to the public speaking component of a peer-reviewed published Phase 2 study of PH94B for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD. In that Phase 2 study, PH94B was observed to have rapid reduction in anxiety (within 15 minutes) in response to a public speaking challenge (p=0.002). PALISADE-2 will be conducted across approximately 15 clinical sites in the United States, with a target of approximately 208 patients. Dr. Michael Liebowitz, a Columbia University psychiatrist, former director and founder of the Anxiety Disorders Clinic at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, director of the Medical Research Network in New York City, and creator of the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale, is serving as principal investigator of the trial. Topline results from PALISADE-1 and PALISADE-2 are anticipated in mid-2022 and in the second half of 2022, respectively.

“Following the successful initiation of PALISADE-1 last quarter, we are excited to be further advancing our PALISADE Phase 3 Program this quarter with the initiation of PALISADE-2, an essential next step in our efforts to further demonstrate the reduction in anxiety observed in PH94B’s Phase 2 clinical trials to date,” stated Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “If successful, these Phase 3 clinical trials, along with the other planned clinical trials in our PALISADE Phase 3 Program, are intended to support the potential submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA in 2023. Our team continues to make progress towards that core objective. PH94B has the potential to be a life-changing acute, as-needed treatment of anxiety for adults with SAD, similar to how a rescue inhaler is used on demand to acutely treat an asthma attack.”