checkAd

VistaGen Therapeutics Further Advances PALISADE Phase 3 Program for PH94B in Social Anxiety Disorder with Initiation of PALISADE-2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 12:00  |  16   |   |   

PALISADE Phase 3 Program focused on PH94B’s potential as a rapid-onset, acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the initiation of PALISADE-2, the second U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of PH94B for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (“SAD”). PH94B is designed to be an odorless, rapid-onset pherine nasal spray with a unique potential mechanism of action for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD, working differently than all therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) indicated for SAD.

PALISADE-2 is a randomized, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that is a replicate of VistaGen’s ongoing PALISADE-1 trial of PH94B for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD. Both studies are designed in a manner that is substantially similar to the public speaking component of a peer-reviewed published Phase 2 study of PH94B for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD. In that Phase 2 study, PH94B was observed to have rapid reduction in anxiety (within 15 minutes) in response to a public speaking challenge (p=0.002). PALISADE-2 will be conducted across approximately 15 clinical sites in the United States, with a target of approximately 208 patients. Dr. Michael Liebowitz, a Columbia University psychiatrist, former director and founder of the Anxiety Disorders Clinic at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, director of the Medical Research Network in New York City, and creator of the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale, is serving as principal investigator of the trial. Topline results from PALISADE-1 and PALISADE-2 are anticipated in mid-2022 and in the second half of 2022, respectively.

“Following the successful initiation of PALISADE-1 last quarter, we are excited to be further advancing our PALISADE Phase 3 Program this quarter with the initiation of PALISADE-2, an essential next step in our efforts to further demonstrate the reduction in anxiety observed in PH94B’s Phase 2 clinical trials to date,” stated Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “If successful, these Phase 3 clinical trials, along with the other planned clinical trials in our PALISADE Phase 3 Program, are intended to support the potential submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA in 2023. Our team continues to make progress towards that core objective. PH94B has the potential to be a life-changing acute, as-needed treatment of anxiety for adults with SAD, similar to how a rescue inhaler is used on demand to acutely treat an asthma attack.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VistaGen Therapeutics Further Advances PALISADE Phase 3 Program for PH94B in Social Anxiety Disorder with Initiation of PALISADE-2 PALISADE Phase 3 Program focused on PH94B’s potential as a rapid-onset, acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorderSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...