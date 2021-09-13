checkAd

Moody’s and BitSight Partner to Create Integrated Cybersecurity Risk Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 12:05  |  47   |   |   

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and BitSight today announced a significant investment by Moody’s, further enhancing BitSight’s offerings and capabilities, to create a comprehensive, integrated, industry-leading cybersecurity risk platform. This transaction reflects the increasing strategic, financial, and operational impact of cyber risk to organizations and markets.

Over the past 18 months, the exponential rise of cyberattacks and ransomware has cost organizations hundreds of billions of dollars, threatened the stability and reputation of businesses across the globe, and created an imperative for business leaders and boards to assess and quantify their cyber risk. A Moody’s Investors Service review of cyber vulnerability and impact identified 13 sectors with high or medium-high risk with total rated debt exceeding $20 trillion.

Through the transaction announced today, Moody’s will invest $250 million in BitSight, a pioneer in cybersecurity ratings, and BitSight will acquire VisibleRisk, a cyber risk ratings joint venture created by Moody’s and Team8, a global venture group.

BitSight helps global market participants understand cyber risk through ratings, analytics, and performance management tools, delivering unique insights for over 2,300 global customers, including many Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurers, and asset managers. Moody’s will leverage BitSight’s extensive cyber risk data and research across its growing suite of integrated risk assessment product offerings. BitSight’s acquisition of VisibleRisk adds a unique in-depth cyber risk assessment capability and advances its ability to analyze and calculate an organization’s financial exposure to cyber risk. The transaction values BitSight at $2.4 billion, reflecting the company’s leadership in a rapidly growing data and analytics market.

As organizations invest in cyber defense and resilience, another critical need has emerged: the ability to accurately measure and quantify cyber risk and exposure,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “Creating transparency and enabling trust is at the core of Moody’s mission – to help organizations assess complex, interconnected risks and make more informed decisions. BitSight is the leader in the cybersecurity ratings space, and together we will help market participants across disciplines better understand, measure, and manage their cyber risks and translate that to the risk of financial loss.”

