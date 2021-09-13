Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI)(OTC PINK:BKIRF)(FRANKFURT:BIN) has received a number of inbound inquires from shareholders over the past two weeks seeking an update on the Shymanivske Iron Ore Project (the "Project") and progress with reaching binding offtake, land transfer and Ukraine government investment support agreements.
Further to the press release of the Company on June 30, 2021 and March 8, 2021, solid progress is being made by Wood PLC ("Wood") on the Project's feasibility study and Environmental Resources Management ("ERM") on the Environmental & Social Impact Assessment ("EISA") which are prerequisites to entering binding agreements for the royalty and construction debt.
ERM continues to advance the EISA with several field site investigations completed. Efforts are currently being made to locate Black Iron's future processing plant, tailings, waste rock stockpiles and the defence training grounds to minimise the impact on the environmental and local communities while ensuring the Project's viability.
Similarly, Wood continues to make good progress on the Project's feasibility study which Black Iron anticipates completing in early 2022. Work is currently focused on finalizing the process design criteria, overall site layout, mine equipment selection and pit shell optimization. The next steps entail finalizing the mass and energy balance and the process flow diagrams, followed by major equipment sizing upon which requests for price quotations will be sent to equipment suppliers.
The following is a brief update on the key binding contracts management is progressing:
- Offtake agreement - discussions with Cargill on this very complex binding agreement have been very positive and productive to date with the majority of the commercial terms having been settled and only a few key outstanding items left to resolve. The Company expects to complete these discussions shortly and will provide an update once a binding agreement is executed.
- Land transfer - the Deputy Minister of Defence ("MOD") and Chief of Ukraine's armed forces who were responsible for Black Iron's land transfer agreement were both recently replaced which has caused an unexpected delay. The Chief of the armed forces has since been replaced and a replacement for the Deputy Minister responsible to handle Black Iron's land transfer is anticipated to occur very soon. The MOD land transfer agreement is not expected to impact the ability to enter into any of the other binding agreements, but will be a condition president to funding the Project. The change in Deputy Minister and Chief of Armed Forces could potentially accelerate bringing the land transfer agreement to conclusion as there may be better alignment between these two branches of the armed forces. Engineering designs for the new military training facility are well advanced with layout drawing for new buildings and ranges, initial building designs and cost estimate nearly completed.
- Ukraine Government support & tax agreement - Ukraine's government is still drafting legislation for implementation of this new law and Black Iron is compiling several large documents based on the legislation that has been finalized to date. The Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding on corporation with UkraineInvest which is the branch of Ukraine's government tasked to negotiate investment agreements.
- Royalty & debt financing - the next step is for independent engineers, marketing, tax and legal advisors to be engaged to conduct due diligence on behalf of the investors. This will likely commence prior to year end as further progress needs to be made on the feasibility study and EISA to ensure an efficient review given Black Iron needs to pay the costs for this diligence on behalf of the investors as is customary.
