Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI)(OTC PINK:BKIRF)(FRANKFURT:BIN) has received a number of inbound inquires from shareholders over the past two weeks seeking an update on the Shymanivske Iron Ore Project (the "Project") and progress with reaching binding offtake, land transfer and Ukraine government investment support agreements. Further to the press release of the Company on June 30, 2021 and March 8, 2021, solid progress is being made by Wood PLC ("Wood") on the Project's feasibility study and Environmental Resources Management ("ERM") on the Environmental & Social Impact Assessment ("EISA") which are prerequisites to entering binding agreements for the royalty and construction debt.