Linde Boosts Florida Capacity by 50% to Meet Industrial Gases Demand

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 12:03   

(PLX AI) – Linde to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, by 50% to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023It follows a similar project …

  • (PLX AI) – Linde to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, by 50% to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.
  • The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023
  • It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit
