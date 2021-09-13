Linde Boosts Florida Capacity by 50% to Meet Industrial Gases Demand Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 12:03 | 52 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 12:03 | (PLX AI) – Linde to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, by 50% to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023It follows a similar project … (PLX AI) – Linde to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, by 50% to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023It follows a similar project … (PLX AI) – Linde to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, by 50% to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.

The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023

It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit



Linde Aktie





