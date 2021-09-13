Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability work awarded with a fifth consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with EcoVadis Gold rating for the company's sustainability management and performance for a fifth consecutive year. This places Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the top 2% of suppliers assessed in the pulp, paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. Compared with the results from the previous year, progress was made in ethics.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized business sustainability rating provider. The Corporate Social Responsibility assessment criteria include four themes; environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis method is based on internationally adopted principles for sustainability reporting, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000, and is audited by independent sustainability experts.