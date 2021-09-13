checkAd

Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability work awarded with a fifth consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 12:10  |  34   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with EcoVadis Gold rating for the company's sustainability management and performance for a fifth consecutive year. This places Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the top 2% of suppliers assessed in the pulp, paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. Compared with the results from the previous year, progress was made in ethics.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized business sustainability rating provider. The Corporate Social Responsibility assessment criteria include four themes; environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis method is based on internationally adopted principles for sustainability reporting, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000, and is audited by independent sustainability experts.

"We use EcoVadis to identify our key strengths and development areas to further improve our corporate social responsibility and sustainability. The renewed Gold rating is a result of excellent work between different internal and external stakeholders who all contribute to our overall scoring, paving the way for even more sustainable business," summarized Robin Guillaud, Executive Vice President of Sustainability, Innovation and Commercial Excellence.

For more information, please contact:

Robin Guillaud, EVP, Sustainability, Innovation and Commercial Excellence, +33 6 33 57 62 13, robin.guillaud@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Johan Lindh, Vice President, Group Investor Relations, + 358 10 888 4994, johan.lindh@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-s-sustainability-work-awarded-with-a-fifth-consecutive-ecovadis-gold-rating,c3414000




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability work awarded with a fifth consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with EcoVadis Gold rating for the company's sustainability management and performance for a fifth consecutive year. This places Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the top 2% of suppliers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a €300 million ...
Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...