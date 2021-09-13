TransUnion Accelerates Growth of Identity-Based Solutions with Agreement to Acquire Neustar for $3.1 Billion

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Neustar is expected to generate approximately $575 million of revenue and $115 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021. After integrating Neustar, TransUnion expects to accelerate growth through both material revenue synergies and increased participation in the fast-growing digital marketing and identity fraud marketplaces. The company anticipates material cost synergies from the combined companies, and expects the transaction to be accretive to Adjusted Diluted EPS beginning in 2023.

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Neustar, a premier identity resolution company with leading solutions in Marketing, Fraud and Communications, from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital and with minority participation by GIC. The acquisition expands TransUnion’s powerful digital identity capabilities through the addition of Neustar’s distinctive data and analytics, enabling consumers and businesses to transact online with greater confidence.

“The credit information and analytics that TransUnion provides make trust possible between consumers and businesses. As digital commerce continues to grow globally, TransUnion’s powerful digital identity assets, enhanced by Neustar’s distinctive data and digital resolution capabilities, will enable safer and more personalized online experiences for consumers and businesses,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion.

The acquisition advances TransUnion’s strategy to diversify from its core credit solutions with complementary digital marketing and fraud mitigation capabilities. Neustar’s OneID platform will help to unify the digital identity capability TransUnion has built and acquired in recent years including the TLO data assets and fusion platform, the iovation device reputation network and the digital marketing capabilities of Tru Optik, among others.

“TransUnion and Neustar share a similar strategic vision, culture and focus on building innovative identity-based solutions which enable trusted connections between companies and people,” said Charlie Gottdiener, President and CEO of Neustar. “The two companies’ complementary businesses, products and relationships will offer benefits for our combined customers, employees and other stakeholders across a diverse set of markets.”