DGAP-News BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS OPENS WORLD CLASS FACILITY FOR THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Market launch
BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS OPENS WORLD CLASS FACILITY FOR THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

13.09.2021 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 13, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to provide an update on MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd. ("MindBio Therapeutics"), a clinical stage drug development company conducting research into microdosing and medicinal use of psychedelic medicine.

MindBio Therapeutics is excited to announce that it will open a world class facility providing research and drug development as a service to the pharmaceutical industry to potential clients in the United States and Canada. Companies in the psychedelic and pharmaceutical industry can now contract with MindBio Therapeutics for research and drug development on any psychedelic compound. Large pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to create synthetics compounds of psychedelics and MindBio Therapeutics has the ideal platform and access to infrastructure to help accelerate this activity.

With its exclusive agreement with the University of Auckland, MindBio has access to expansive infrastructure to bring psychedelic medicines to market. This includes research and drug development, ethical clinical expertise, clinical trial design, regulatory approvals, and formulation expertise. They have a multidisciplinary team with an interphase between medicines, psychiatry, and technology teams that can collaborate on building world class solutions for a wide range of mental health conditions. These facilities have neuroimaging technologies including EEG and MRI technology and have also opened a new clinic research centre including 30 clinical research rooms that is supported with world class pathology labs.

MindBio's solution is cost effective, providing fast access to research and drug development infrastructure and can service clients globally. MindBio is already in discussions with several potential customers in the United States and sees a great opportunity for potentially generating ongoing revenue and licensing income from this new service offering.

