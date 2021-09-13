checkAd

TransUnion Announces Conference Call Details Regarding Agreement to Acquire Neustar

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT) today in which Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, CFO, will discuss the company’s agreement to acquire Neustar. The press release and presentation materials will be published on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

