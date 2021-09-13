TransUnion Announces Conference Call Details Regarding Agreement to Acquire Neustar

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT) today in which Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, CFO, will discuss the company’s agreement to acquire Neustar. The press release and presentation materials will be published on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.



