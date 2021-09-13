Harju Elekter to restructure its operations and establish new plants in Sweden

Harju Elekter has decided to centralise production in Sweden by moving the various units of the Swedish subsidiary to Västerås and Malmö, as well as establish new plants in these locations in order to expand its business activities. As a result of the decision, Harju Elekter AB signed a letter of intent and a lease agreement today, on 13 September, for the establishment of an office and production building in Västerås and for a new production building to be constructed in Malmö, respectively.

In order to lease the 3,000 m2 building in Malmö, which will be completed by the end of 2022, a ten-year lease agreement was entered into with Nyfosa AB. For the purpose of establishing the 6,000 m2 building in Västerås, a letter of intent was signed to purchase LC Development Fastigheter 17 AB, currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Wästbygg Gruppen AB. LC Development Fastigheter 17 AB will be charged with the management of issues related to property and construction. The letter of intent is valid only if the Real Estate Council of the City of Västerås agrees to sell a specific plot of land to LC Development Fastigheter 17 AB for the establishment of the plant. The acquisition of the company’s shares is planned to be completed no later than 1 November 2022. Both production buildings will be established by Wästbygg Gruppen AB for Harju Elekter.