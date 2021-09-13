checkAd

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 12:20  |  104   |   |   

NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008 RELATING TOSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("the Company")AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise …

NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008 
RELATING TO
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("the Company")

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the compromise that has been proposed by the Company to Scheme Creditors (the " Proposal ") in accordance with section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended (" Companies Act "), available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com .

Part A - NOTICE OF RESULTS OF MEETINGS

1 Notice is hereby given to Scheme Creditors that the results of the virtual meetings (collectively " Meetings " and individually " Meeting ") held in terms of section 155(6) of the Companies Act for the purposes of considering and voting on the Proposal are as set out below.

2 At the Meeting of the Financial Creditors held on 6 September 2021, the Financial Creditors voted as follows:

2.1 100% in number of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal; and

2.2 100% in value of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal,

and accordingly the Proposal was adopted by the Financial Creditors.

3 At the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants held on 10 September 2021, the Contractual Claimants voted as follows:

3.1 100% in number of the Contractual Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy voted in favour of the Proposal. Of the 16 Contractual Claimants present (in person or by proxy) at the Meeting, 1 Contractual Claimant abstained from voting on the Proposal; and

3.2 100% in value of the Contractual Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy representing 95.42% in value of the claims of all Contractual Claimants voted in favour of the Proposal,

and accordingly the Proposal was adopted by the Contractual Claimants.

4 At the Meeting of the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants held on 6 September 2021, the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants voted as follows:

4.1 100% in number of the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy voted in favour of the Proposal. Of the 8,481 SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, 1 SIHPL Market Purchase Claimant abstained from voting on the Proposal; and

4.2 100% in value of the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy representing 99.9999398054% in value of the claims of all SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants present at the Meeting voted in favour of the Proposal,

Seite 1 von 3
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Steinhoff International

Diskussion: Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008 NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008 RELATING TOSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("the Company")AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Biovica Provides Update on FDA Application Process
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrDGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:23 UhrSteinhoff: Eine Woche der Unsicherheit - Aktie unter Druck
4investors | Kommentare
11.09.21Steinhoff: Rückschlag im „Tekkie-Verfahren” - Aktie weiter von Unsicherheiten bedroht
4investors | Kommentare
11.09.21Steinhoff-Aktie: Was Investmentprofi Piet Viljoen zu den Aussichten sagt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.09.21Steinhoff International: Erste Steine sind aus dem Weg - Börse wartet auf weitere Gerichts-Entscheidung
4investors | Kommentare
10.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.09.21Steinhoff: Ein ganz wichtiger neuer Temin für die Aktie und das Unternehmen
4investors | Kommentare
09.09.21DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21LYNX: Steinhoff: Die Meldungen überschlagen sich. Wie geht es jetzt weiter?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
09.09.21Steinhoff: Showdown fällt aus - zumindest heute!
4investors | Kommentare