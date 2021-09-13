checkAd

Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 12:20  |  44   |   |   

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.Through its …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.

Through its investment, Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment. The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023. It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Linde PLC!
Short
Basispreis 284,07€
Hebel 14,74
Ask 1,80
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 248,35€
Hebel 13,83
Ask 1,97
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"Linde has an excellent track record of safely and reliably supplying its customers in Florida," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "We look forward to further increasing our supply of industrial gases in response to the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region."

About Linde 
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality gases, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203.837.2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations 
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663700/Linde-to-Expand-Production-Capacity- ...

Linde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.Through its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Biovica Provides Update on FDA Application Process
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:03 UhrLinde Boosts Florida Capacity by 50% to Meet Industrial Gases Demand
PLX AI | Analysen
12:00 UhrDGAP-News: Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21Nach Dax-Erweiterung: Mehr Vorstände mit ausländischem Pass
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Wasserstoff: 2 Aktien, um auf der Erfolgswelle mitzuschwimmen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.09.21Wasserstoff: 4 News von der Uniper-Aktie, Linde-Aktie, Chart Industries-Aktie und Nikola-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.09.21Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex in the U.S.
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21DGAP-News: Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex in the U.S.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Wasserstoff-News von der Hyzon Motors-Aktie, Linde-Aktie und Powercell Sweden-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.09.21Wasserstoff als Zukunftstrend: Diese Aktie würde ich kaufen, um davon zu profitieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.09.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft LINDE plc auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen