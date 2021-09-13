Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced plans to increase production capacity at its air separation plant in Mims, Florida, to meet rapidly growing demand for industrial gases.Through its …

Through its investment, Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment. The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023. It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit.

"Linde has an excellent track record of safely and reliably supplying its customers in Florida," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "We look forward to further increasing our supply of industrial gases in response to the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region."

