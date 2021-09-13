United Internet Falls After Cancelling Share Buyback
(PLX AI) – United Internet shares fell 2.5%, though they bounced off morning lows, after the company canceled its share buyback without explanation. United Internet terminatedits share buyback program after spending only EUR 18.7 million out of the …
- (PLX AI) – United Internet shares fell 2.5%, though they bounced off morning lows, after the company canceled its share buyback without explanation.
- United Internet terminatedits share buyback program after spending only EUR 18.7 million out of the EUR 160 million initially planned when the program started last month
- The program was supposed to end in April next year
- It's possible that the cancellation is due to a lack of liquidity in the shares, analysts speculated
