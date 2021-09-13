checkAd

United Internet Falls After Cancelling Share Buyback

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 12:14  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – United Internet shares fell 2.5%, though they bounced off morning lows, after the company canceled its share buyback without explanation. United Internet terminatedits share buyback program after spending only EUR 18.7 million out of the …

  • (PLX AI) – United Internet shares fell 2.5%, though they bounced off morning lows, after the company canceled its share buyback without explanation.
  • United Internet terminatedits share buyback program after spending only EUR 18.7 million out of the EUR 160 million initially planned when the program started last month
  • The program was supposed to end in April next year
  • It's possible that the cancellation is due to a lack of liquidity in the shares, analysts speculated
