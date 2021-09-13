checkAd

Ready-to-Ride Style Yadea Celebrates the Pursuit of Beauty as In-Person Fashion Shows Return

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 12:26  |  31   |   |   

MUNICH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gradually returns to a "new normal", September will see the return of in-person fashion shows for Autumn/Winter 2021. As design and fashion once again become hot topics in the global arena, Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is celebrating the pursuit of beauty with its latest line-up of electric scooters.

Since its inception, Yadea's core focus has always been to improve the driving experience for customers. Under this premise, the company has continued to defy convention by pursuing a more modern, stylish and diversified design to meet the aesthetic needs of its customers around the world.

"Humanity's pursuit of beauty is endless. Over the years, with the aim to "electrify your life", Yadea has continued to redefine beauty in electric two-wheelers by exploring new trends and partnering with the world's top design agencies. Our vehicles have not only received numerous accolades, but we've also garnered a reputation for style amongst consumers globally. Today, our product line boasts a strong design aesthetic and a high level of artistic flair," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Highlighting a refined exterior design, which is puristic and sleek, the Yadea G5 series won the International Design Excellence Award(IDEA) in 2019. The vehicle has evolved from previous Yadea products with a striped LED headlight for stronger visual impact, instead of traditional round or rounded rectangle main lights. The G5 is also available in four colors, so riders can express themselves with a shade that echoes their design preferences.

Meanwhile, the modern and design-oriented C1S exemplifies Yadea's commitment to delivering a refined riding experience that combines high quality, high performance and high value. Designed by KISKA, the C1S sports a stylish, streamlined structure that echoes the golden ratio and makes a statement on the road, while individual lamps echo the Yadea logo for enhanced brand recognition. Yadea's C1S has won the love of design enthusiasts worldwide and even received the coveted Red Dot Award in 2020.

Yadea's pursuit of beauty has only been made possible by bringing together independent design and partnerships with leading international studios to develop the next generation of high-end electric two-wheeler products. In addition to partnerships with Giovannoni Design, AMV Design and Boxer over the years, the company launched the industry-pioneering partnership with Studio F.A. Porsche earlier this year, which generated significant industry buzz due to  cutting-edge design and Yadea's self-developed innovative technology.

Looking ahead, Yadea will continue to provide a refined riding experience and enhance its product performance through increased investment in R&D. At the same time, the company will continue its pursuit of beauty by exploring new ways to surpass its own design standards and imagine even more stylish and diversified vehicles to beautifully electrify life.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:
Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623800/The_modern_and_design_oriented_C1S_exemplifies_Yadea_s_commitment_to_delivering_a_refined_riding_exp.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ready-to-Ride Style Yadea Celebrates the Pursuit of Beauty as In-Person Fashion Shows Return MUNICH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the world gradually returns to a "new normal", September will see the return of in-person fashion shows for Autumn/Winter 2021. As design and fashion once again become hot topics in the global arena, Yadea, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook
Innova Medical Group Gifts £10m To Launch Global Pandemic Institute In Liverpool
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...