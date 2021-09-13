Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Carolyn McAuliffe, Senior Director, Communications

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases today announced the appointment of Carolyn McAuliffe, Senior Director, Communications, reporting to Tad Heitmann, Aerie’s Vice President of Marketing. Ms. McAuliffe will be responsible for the development and execution of Aerie’s marketing and medical communications activities. She most recently held a related position at Masimo Corporation.

In connection with her acceptance of the position as Senior Director, Communications, Ms. McAuliffe will receive awards totaling 16,900 stock options that will vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the hire date and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36 monthly anniversaries of the hire date. This award was made outside of Aerie’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and was approved by the Company’s independent directors as an inducement material to Ms. McAuliffe entering into employment with the Company in reliance on Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.