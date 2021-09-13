Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FRA:YG3) ("Better Plant"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. ( CSE:PLNT )( OTCQB:VEGGF )( FRA:YG3 ) (" Better Plant "), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announced that on September 10, 2021 it purchased mushroom coffee functional food assets, eCommerce platforms, consumer data and related marketing properties from affiliate NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (" NeonMind Biosciences ") for C$645,000 plus a royalty of 3% of net product sales above C$1,000,000 for 25 years.

Each of the functional mushroom blends and botanicals included in the purchased coffees include adaptogens, which means that they work with one's body to help manage physical, mental, and emotional stressors. Functional mushroom specifically refers to mushroom varieties that have a health benefit beyond providing nutrition.

The purchase included 4 functional food mushroom coffee products being sold in Canada and 4 mushroom coffee dietary supplement products currently being sold in the U.S. including associated inventory, raw materials and packaging, as well as information and intellectual property associated with 4 applications to Health Canada for Natural Health Numbers, including one which was granted (the " Applications" ), as well as the domain at www.neonmind.com , the Neonmind.com Shopify-enabled websites in Canada and the US, along with all sales and consumer data, and Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest social media properties to support mushroom coffee sales.

The consideration paid by Better Plant to NeonMind Biosciences for the purchased functional food assets was C$645,000 including GST and all other applicable taxes (the " Purchase Price ") plus a royalty of 3% of net product sales payable by Better Plant to NeonMind Biosciences for 25 years, payable on cumulative net product sales of over C$1 million (the " Royalty "). The payment of $645,000 was made by setting off the balance due of C$645,000 on a note owed by NeonMind Biosciences to Better Plant which would have been payable in February 2022.

The purchased mushroom coffee dietary supplements follow all FDA regulations that focus on comprehensive GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) to ensure the identity, purity, quality, strength, and composition of dietary supplements. The products include certified organic mushroom extracts which go through the decoction process (traditional water boiling) to maximize the bioavailability of the product. The products follow strict US pharmacopeia guidelines for lead and other chemicals required by Proposition 65 for safe and daily intake.