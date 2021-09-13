checkAd

Energous To Demonstrate WattUp Wireless Charging Over-The-Air Technology and Partner Products at CES 2022

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, today announced it will attend the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022), held on January 5, 2022 through January 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. Energous will have a booth presence (#51965) on the show floor at the Sands Convention Center where it will showcase technology demonstrations of its award-winning wireless charging 2.0 technology as well as WattUp-powered products from key partners.

“For over 50 years, the floors of CES have introduced to the public some of the world’s most transformative, groundbreaking technologies,” said Cesar Johnston, acting chief executive officer of Energous Corporation. “We’re thrilled to join and continue CES’ long legacy of innovation at January’s event, where we will highlight the power and flexibility of our WattUp wireless charging technology that is transforming the way we charge electronic devices.”

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the Consumer Electronics Show is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology events. The 2022 event will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates.

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, Energous’ WattUp technology enables a variety of wireless charging scenarios from near field to far field over the air, at a wide range of distances. WattUp is suitable for a broad range of applications ranging from small form factor devices to industrial IoT sensors to larger electronics and peripherals. WattUp is the only RF-based wireless charging solution with regulatory approvals in over 100 countries and has solutions for both near field as well as far field charging.

To learn how WattUp is transforming charging solutions and to see the technology in action, visit Energous at CES 2022 at booth #51965, contact your Energous representative or sales@energous.com to reserve an appointment.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation
 Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 U.S. and international patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

