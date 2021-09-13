checkAd

Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Launch of Its Commercial EV Charging Platform and Marketing Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 12:30  |  41   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, TurnOnGreen Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or “TOGI”), formerly known as Coolisys Technologies Corp., has successfully launched the TOGI commercial EV charging product line and marketing campaign with installations in southern and central California locations set for late September 2021 and into October 2021. TurnOnGreen Technologies (“TOGT”), a subsidiary of TOGI, is a manufacturer of the EV charging and power storage systems. TOGT’s commercial EV charging platform features four models:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005294/en/

  • EVP700-G, a Level 2 smart charging system with 4G cellular network technology;
  • EVP700- F, a Level 2 smart charging system with Wi-Fi wireless network technology;
  • FSP600, a 60kW DC fast charging system supporting both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols; and
  • FSP1200, a 120KW DC Level 3 fast charging system supporting both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols.

TOGI reports that the scheduled installations are a result of receiving executed agreements that will be fully consummated upon the successful delivery and installation of the systems.

“The TurnOnGreen commercial EV charging platform is intelligent, flexible, customizable, and scalable to account for the millions of electric vehicles expected to come to market over the next five years that will require charging solutions,” said Amos Kohn, President and CEO of TurnOnGreen. “Our commercial sales platform is designed to facilitate the rapid adoption of EV’s in North America and provide business owners with new opportunities to engage customers, increase revenues and improve their local community.”

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future entitled “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Research Report, System, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2028,” the EV charging station market size is projected to be worth $142.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028). The market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Launch of Its Commercial EV Charging Platform and Marketing Campaign Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, TurnOnGreen Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or “TOGI”), formerly known as Coolisys Technologies Corp., has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Masimo Launches Single-patient-use rainbow SuperSensor
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering