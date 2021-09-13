Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Launch of Its Commercial EV Charging Platform and Marketing Campaign

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced today that its power electronics business, TurnOnGreen Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen” or “TOGI ”), formerly known as Coolisys Technologies Corp., has successfully launched the TOGI commercial EV charging product line and marketing campaign with installations in southern and central California locations set for late September 2021 and into October 2021. TurnOnGreen Technologies (“ TOGT ”), a subsidiary of TOGI, is a manufacturer of the EV charging and power storage systems. TOGT’s commercial EV charging platform features four models:

EVP700-G, a Level 2 smart charging system with 4G cellular network technology;

EVP700- F, a Level 2 smart charging system with Wi-Fi wireless network technology;

FSP600, a 60kW DC fast charging system supporting both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols; and

FSP1200, a 120KW DC Level 3 fast charging system supporting both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols.

TOGI reports that the scheduled installations are a result of receiving executed agreements that will be fully consummated upon the successful delivery and installation of the systems.

“The TurnOnGreen commercial EV charging platform is intelligent, flexible, customizable, and scalable to account for the millions of electric vehicles expected to come to market over the next five years that will require charging solutions,” said Amos Kohn, President and CEO of TurnOnGreen. “Our commercial sales platform is designed to facilitate the rapid adoption of EV’s in North America and provide business owners with new opportunities to engage customers, increase revenues and improve their local community.”

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future entitled “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Research Report, System, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2028,” the EV charging station market size is projected to be worth $142.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028). The market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020.

