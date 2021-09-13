checkAd

Eden Empire Announces New Director in Expansion Push

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or “Eden Empire” or "EDEN") is pleased to announce that Philip van den Berg has joined the Company’s board of directors and will act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Key Takeaways:

  • Mr. van den Berg brings 35+ years of investment banking expertise.
  • Co-founder of Taler Asset Management and is an acting director of Halo Collective (OTCMKTS: HCANF).
  • Previously an executive director for Goldman Sachs.

Philip van den Berg (1958): graduated cum laude in economics in 1985 at the University of Amsterdam. After graduating Mr. van den Berg joined Pierson, Heldring & Pierson in the Netherlands as an investment analyst. Most of his experience on the sell side was with Goldman Sachs in London where he joined when its European equities division was established in 1987. In 1995 Philip went to Deutsche Morgan Grenfell to participate in re-establishing its European equities division. During his career on the sell-side, he held various positions within research departments as an investment analyst, supervisory analyst, member of the investment policy committee and head of research. In 1997 Philip moved to the buy-side as co-founder of Olympus Capital Management, one of the first European hedge funds (long-short equity). In 2006 Philip co-founded Taler Asset Management, a wealth management company based in Gibraltar. Since 2014 Philip has been an active investor in various start-up companies in Europe and the US where he has held positions as director and CFO. He has managed capital market transactions, public listings and mergers and acquisitions.

“Philip humbly boasts one of the most extensive resumés in the cannabis industry. We are ecstatic to bring Philip on the board of directors,” Gerry Trapasso, CEO for EDEN commented. “As director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, Philip will be responsible for providing oversight of the Company’s financial reporting process, audit process, system of internal controls and compliance with laws and regulations as EDEN continues to expand its retail footprint across Canada and the United States.”

The Company also announces that Dario Meli has resigned from his position as a director of the Company. EDEN thanks Mr. Meli for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

