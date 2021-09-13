checkAd

Paya Holdings Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 12:30  |  60   |   |   

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration and results of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on September 10, 2021.

Paya has been advised that 17,380,396 public warrants (including 209,726 public warrants tendered through guaranteed delivery), or approximately 98.4% of the outstanding public warrants, and 50,000 private warrants, representing all outstanding private warrants, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Paya expects to accept all validly tendered warrants for exchange and settlement on or before September 15, 2021.

In addition, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Company received the approval of approximately 98.4% of the outstanding public warrants to the amendment to the warrant agreement governing the warrants (the “Warrant Amendment”), which exceeds the 65% of the outstanding public warrants required to effect the Warrant Amendment. Paya expects to execute the Warrant Amendment concurrently with the settlement of the Exchange Offer, and thereafter, expects to exercise its right in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Amendment, to exchange all remaining untendered warrants for shares of the Company’s common stock, following which, no public or private warrants will remain outstanding.

The Company also announced that its Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the Company’s common stock issuable in the Exchange Offer was declared effective by the SEC on September 9, 2021.

Evercore Group L.L.C. was the Dealer Manager for the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein and is also not a solicitation of the related consents. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation were made only pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Prospectus/Offer to Exchange and related letter of transmittal.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paya Holdings Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration and results of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and consent solicitation (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...