STORE Capital Increases Quarterly Dividend 6.9%

“Since we went public in 2014, STORE has delivered an attractive compounded annual total return to shareholders of 14.5% and our dividend has always been an important part of our total return. We are proud to be delivering a quarterly dividend increase of 2.5 cents per share to our shareholders, equating to 10 cents per share annualized – our highest per share increase since we became public. This dividend increase demonstrates our confidence in our growth strategy and the strength of our cash flows,” said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in S ingle T enant O perational R eal E state, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.3850 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. On an annualized basis, this dividend of $1.54 per common share represents an increase of $0.10 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,700 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

