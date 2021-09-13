SQZ Biotechnologies Announces First Autoimmune Disease Indication for Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) Platform

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that the first clinical translation of the company’s Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) platform in autoimmune diseases will be for celiac disease, a chronic autoimmune disorder that afflicts millions of patients and has no approved drug treatment. The company anticipates an IND filing in the third quarter of 2022. In preclinical models, SQZ TACs have demonstrated the ability to induce multi-mechanism antigen-specific tolerance relevant to many immune mediated disorders. The company’s celiac disease program may support expansion into additional autoimmune diseases.

“There is significant unmet need for patients with celiac disease. Its acute symptoms, potential for long-term complications, and necessity for a strict gluten free diet can all be extremely difficult,” said Armon Sharei, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at SQZ Biotechnologies. “We are excited to apply our TAC platform’s broad potential in immune tolerance, coupled with our existing rapid red blood cell-based manufacturing capabilities, to create a therapeutic that could provide a meaningful benefit to patients with celiac disease. In addition to our existing oncology clinical trials, implementation of our first immune tolerance clinical program will be an important step towards expanding our potential to impact patient lives.”

SQZ TACs leverage the body’s natural mechanisms of red blood cell (RBC) clearance and antigen presentation to induce immune tolerance. TACs are derived from patient RBCs and are designed to carry disease-specific antigen cargos to specialized immune cells that are capable of inducing tolerance through multiple mechanisms.

Earlier this year, the company presented preclinical findings at the Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Digital Summit and the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies demonstrating that its engineered TACs can drive antigen-specific immune tolerance in complex models of autoimmune disease. SQZ TACs were shown to delete antigen-specific T cells, without causing broad immune suppression. Importantly, SQZ TACs also increased antigen-specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) that exerted potent bystander suppression, showing the ability to suppress pathogenic T cells with different autoantigen specificities.