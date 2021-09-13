checkAd

Lazard Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management

13.09.2021   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of August 31, 2021 totaled approximately $282.8 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $5.0 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $0.5 billion and net outflows of $17 million.

LAZARD LTD

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

 

 

 

As of:

 

August 31,

 

July 31,

 

20211

 

2021

Equity

 

$228,838

 

$224,992

Fixed Income

 

48,217

 

47,661

Other

 

5,760

 

5,699

Total AUM

 

$282,815

 

$278,352

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

